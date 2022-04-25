Sunshine returns Today

TULSA, Okla — Heavy rain and thunderstorms that mostly affected southeast parts of the region overnight are moving out this morning. Expect clouds to clear as well with lots of sunshine for your afternoon plans.

Although temperatures will be running nearly 10 degrees below average, still a pleasant afternoon for outdoor plans! Highs in the mid 60s.

Light winds and clear skies tonight will allow for nearly perfect cooling conditions. No frost in Tulsa, but a few favored cool spots in Green Country can't rule out some patchy frost by daybreak Tuesday.

High will climb to near 70 tomorrow with low 80s returning at the end of the week.

Next chance of showers and storms returns as early as Thursday morning. There are timing differences within the guidance, but there may be a lingering storm chance into the weekend as well.