Sunshine returns to start the week

TULSA, Okla — After a wet weekend, we’ll see a return to some sunshine and mild temperatures this week! Look for highs today in the mid/upper 50s with a light north wind. Overall, a pleasant February day! Grab a coat tonight as we’ll see temps drop to near freezing or just below by daybreak tomorrow.

Light south winds will return tomorrow allowing temperatures to warm up. Expect a terrific Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The warm-up will continue through the middle of the week with low/mid 60s Wednesday and near 70 Thursday! A cold front will bring only the slightest chance of a shower Thursday. Behind the front expect a gorgeous Friday with sunshine and highs in the low/mid 60s.

Confidence with the forecast over the weekend is lower as there will be a storm system tracking across the Southern Plains. Some data keeps this system south in Texas, other data brings rain north across Oklahoma. For now, we have a slight rain chance in for both Saturday and Sunday but expect adjustments as we get closer, and as confidence increases one way or the other.

