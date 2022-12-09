Sunshine Returns This Afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — Patchy fog will continue for some this morning before the sunshine returns by this afternoon, calm winds and highs in the mid 50s.

Clouds return this evening along with showers and a few isolated thunderstorms later tonight into the overnight hours.

Highs in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday with dry conditions.

Most of Monday looks to stay dry with highs in the low 60s and then a powerful cold front looks to slide through Tuesday with the risk of strong to severe storms, we will continue to monitor this. Highs in the 60s again on Tuesday.

Cold air arrives Wednesday with highs in the 40s starting on Wednesday and we could only have afternoon highs in the 30s Friday through the following weekend.

