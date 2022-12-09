Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunshine Returns This Afternoon

More rain on the way this evening
Posted at 6:39 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 07:39:04-05

TULSA, Okla. — Patchy fog will continue for some this morning before the sunshine returns by this afternoon, calm winds and highs in the mid 50s.

Clouds return this evening along with showers and a few isolated thunderstorms later tonight into the overnight hours.

Highs in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday with dry conditions.

Most of Monday looks to stay dry with highs in the low 60s and then a powerful cold front looks to slide through Tuesday with the risk of strong to severe storms, we will continue to monitor this. Highs in the 60s again on Tuesday.

Cold air arrives Wednesday with highs in the 40s starting on Wednesday and we could only have afternoon highs in the 30s Friday through the following weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018