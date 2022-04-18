Watch
Sunshine returns Monday

Chances for storms increase midweek
Posted at 5:08 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 06:38:16-04

TULSA, Okla — Clearing by Monday afternoon with the high up to 64°. Light NE winds at 5-15 mph.

An increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the day Tuesday and into Wednesday. Highs in the upper 60s on Tuesday and then mid 70s on Wednesday.

A few isolated showers and storms will remain in the forecast Thursday and Friday with above average temperatures. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

