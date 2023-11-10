Sunshine returns for your Friday plans

TULSA, Okla — Skies have cleared out and we have a pleasant Friday on the way! Look for sunshine with highs in the low/mid 60s this afternoon. Grab the sweaters and jackets for your Friday evening plans as we’ll fall through the 50s after sunset. Lows tomorrow morning will reach the upper 30s to low 40s.

An upper-level system looks to bring mid-level clouds overhead Saturday, and we might even see a few sprinkles, but no measurable rain. Overall, your Veterans Day plans should be good, just not as sunny as we’ll see today. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

Sunday will be a nearly perfect Autumn day with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Highs should stay in the 60s for much of next week as well. A southern tracking system will keep rain chances mostly in Texas on Tuesday. Our next decent chance of rain may not arrive until next weekend.

