Sunshine Returns for Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — Quiet conditions for Tuesday as the sunshine returns. Afternoon highs in the low 80s with southwest winds 5-15 mph.

A front will move in across the area Wednesday with highs still in the low 80s. A slim chance for a few showers and storms by afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain.

A nice break from the rain starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend as a high pressure system builds in. Expect plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs in the 70s.

Have a safe week!

