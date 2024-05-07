Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunshine Returns for Tuesday

Warm conditions continue next few days
Posted at 5:25 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 07:43:01-04

TULSA, Okla. — Quiet conditions for Tuesday as the sunshine returns. Afternoon highs in the low 80s with southwest winds 5-15 mph.

A front will move in across the area Wednesday with highs still in the low 80s. A slim chance for a few showers and storms by afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain.

A nice break from the rain starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend as a high pressure system builds in. Expect plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs in the 70s.

Have a safe week!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

KJRH Digital
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018