Sunny, warm Saturday

Happy Saturday!
Today will be sunny and warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
It will be hotter Sunday with a sunny sky and highs in the middle 90s. Winds will be gusty out of the southwest which will lead to a high fire danger.
Monday stays hot and windy in the middle 90s.
The next chance for rain will be Wednesday and Thursday.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter