Sunny, warm Saturday

Posted at 3:55 AM, Sep 25, 2021
Happy Saturday!

Today will be sunny and warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

It will be hotter Sunday with a sunny sky and highs in the middle 90s. Winds will be gusty out of the southwest which will lead to a high fire danger.

Monday stays hot and windy in the middle 90s.

The next chance for rain will be Wednesday and Thursday.

