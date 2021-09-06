Sunny & Warm Labor Day

TULSA, OKLA- — Warm and dry weather conditions for Labor Day. Daytime highs in the lower 90s with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity values.

Clear and calm evening with overnight lows returning to the 60s.

Temperatures will continue to climb on Tuesday, peaking in the low to mid 90s. A cold front will move through the region late Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible along the front as it moves through, though not everyone will see rain.

Temperatures will cool behind the front into the upper 80s for Wednesday with overnight lows in the lower 60s early Thursday morning.

These cooler conditions won't stick around for long though, temperatures start to warm again on Friday and into the weekend!

