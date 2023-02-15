Sunny today; Storms possible this evening

TULSA, Okla — A lot to talk about over the next 24 hours. First, most of today will turn into a nice one! Temperature will vary greatly from north to south across Green Country. Those of you north will be cooler...likely holding in the 50s. Along I-44, 60s look more likely (including Tulsa). Farther south we'll see highs in the low/mid 70s! Outdoor plans are a go this afternoon!

The chance for storms will increase increase this evening. The highest chance for any severe weather will likely stay south of Tulsa...near/south of I-40. Damaging wind and hail are the highest concerns with the strongest storms that develop. The tornado threat is lower, but not zero. Tulsa's window for storms will be highest between 7-10pm, and storms should clear eastern Oklahoma around midnight.

The front that gives us our evening storm chances will also usher in much colder air to Green Country! Bundle up tomorrow with wind chills by daybreak in the teens and temps in the 20s. High temps tomorrow afternoon will hold in the 30s to near 40 at best, and it'll feel colder with a gusty northwest wind.

After a very cold Friday morning (low 20s), temps will start to rebound into the weekend. Highs near 50 on Friday, low/mid 50s on Saturday, and low/mid 60s on Sunday! The forecast looks dry for any outdoor plans as well.

