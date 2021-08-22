Watch
Sunny Sunday with Increasing Heat

Hot Weather Conditions Into the Work Week
Posted at 10:12 AM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 11:12:18-04

TULSA, OK- — A gradual clearing is underway this morning with a mostly sunny sky expected by this afternoon. It'll be another hot day with air temperatures ranging in the middle to upper 90s.

We have a Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning in the area going into effect from Noon until 8 this evening.

The Excessive Heat Warning is in place for Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties where heat index values of 110 to 115 degrees are possible. Please take precautions during outdoor activities to mitigate the potential for heat illnesses.

Above normal temperatures and breezy southerly winds will persist through much of next week, along with plenty of dry time.

