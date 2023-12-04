Sunny skies to start the work week

TULSA, Okla — Pleasant and sunny weather will be the rule for the first half of next week! For today we’ll see highs in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies! A quick moving cold front will sweep through tonight, but don’t expect many changes behind the front. Only a glancing blow for us. We’ll wake up in the low/mid 30s tomorrow with highs tomorrow afternoon back in the mid 50s.

We’ll warm up into the 60s to finish the week Thursday and Friday. As a cold front approaches from the west Friday PM and night, we’ll add a chance of showers. Behind the front, Saturday looks cold with highs in the 40s and gusty northwest winds. Wrap around moisture may keep clouds and a chance of rain around as well. There are still some differences on the exact track and timing of the system Friday/Saturday, so expect some adjustments as we get closer. Either way, we look to clear out for your Sunday plans.

