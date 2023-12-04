Watch Now
Sunny skies to start the work week

Expect chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons. Milder weather arrives late week.
Expect chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons. Milder weather arrives late week with our next rain chance late Friday into Saturday.
Posted at 6:10 AM, Dec 04, 2023
TULSA, Okla — Pleasant and sunny weather will be the rule for the first half of next week! For today we’ll see highs in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies! A quick moving cold front will sweep through tonight, but don’t expect many changes behind the front. Only a glancing blow for us. We’ll wake up in the low/mid 30s tomorrow with highs tomorrow afternoon back in the mid 50s.

We’ll warm up into the 60s to finish the week Thursday and Friday. As a cold front approaches from the west Friday PM and night, we’ll add a chance of showers. Behind the front, Saturday looks cold with highs in the 40s and gusty northwest winds. Wrap around moisture may keep clouds and a chance of rain around as well. There are still some differences on the exact track and timing of the system Friday/Saturday, so expect some adjustments as we get closer. Either way, we look to clear out for your Sunday plans.

