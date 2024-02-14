Sunny, mild and windy Valentine's Day

TULSA, Okla — Happy Valentine’s Day! Any plans you have today are good to go! Today will be our warmest of the week with highs in the mid/upper 60s and lots of sunshine. Hold on to your hats with south winds gusting around 30mph. Lows Thursday morning will hold in the low 40s.

A weak front will move in and possibly stall over the region Thursday. We’ll keep highs closer to 60 Thursday afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A stronger push of cooler air moves in Friday morning with gusty north winds. Temperatures will also struggle to warm up with 40s north and 50s south Friday afternoon. We can’t rule out a few showers or some patchy drizzle, but not expecting heavy rainfall at this time.

Saturday will be our chilliest of the next few days with a north win and highs in the 40s. The cool down will be short-lived with highs rebounding Sunday and into next week. It’s likely 70-degree temperatures will return by the middle of next week!

