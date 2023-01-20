Sunny, cool, and nice finish to the week

TULSA, Okla — Temperatures have cooled off as we finish the week, but still a nice Friday across Green Country with sunshine and highs in the low/mid 50s. Lows tonight will fall into the low/mid 30s.

Grab the umbrella as we start the weekend. We'll likely wake up dry tomorrow morning, but expect showers to move in through the day and stay with us into tomorrow night. A few light showers may even linger into Sunday morning as well. There is a chance a few snowflakes mix in near the KS, MO, and AR state-lines, but we do not anticipate any accumulation. Some accumulating snow may be possible in the higher elevations of NW Arkansas Sunday. Temperatures will stay chilly with highs in the low/mid 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

We are closely monitoring a chance of rain and snow early next week in the Monday Night to Tuesday timeframe. Still too early to know for sure how this will play out, but accumulating snow might be possible if the system takes a favorable track. We'll keep you updated over the next few days!

