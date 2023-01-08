Sunny, Calm and Warm for Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — Enjoyable weather for Sunday with lots of sun and light winds. Max temps above seasonal averages this afternoon in the mid-50s.

Calm and clear evening with temps trending in the 40s then falling into the mid to low 30s overnight.

Our quiet weather pattern will continue into the first half of the work week with above normal temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Rain chances likely to return by Wednesday night into Thursday.

Behind the front, cooler temps and gusty NW winds are in store for Thursday.

Temps will once again warm beginning Friday as south winds return, along with a drier air mass heading into next weekend.

