Sunny and Warm Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of sunshine for Sunday with warm afternoon highs near 90°. Southerly winds with gusts 20-25 mph. A few showers and storms late tonight through the overnight hours. Highest chance for strong storms will be for our northwest counties.

Rain chances diminish early Monday morning, the majority of the day will be dry. Expect afternoon highs near 90° with breezy south winds 10-20 mph.

Above normal temperatures will continue Tuesday with storm chances increasing in the afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could be strong to severe.

After a cold front moves through, temperatures on Wednesday will drop in the upper 70s. Expect a scattered chance for showers and thunderstorms with north winds 10-15 mph.

Another chance for strong to severe storms return Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest details!

