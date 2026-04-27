Sunny and Warm Monday

TULSA, Okla. — A warm start to Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Look for clearing skies and southwest winds becoming northwest as a front moves in 15-25 mph. Isolated showers and storms later today for our far eastern counties. A few storms could be severe with mainly a wind and hail threat. The majority look to remain dry.

Behind the front Tuesday morning, lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers and t-storms. A few strong to severe storms possible with highest chance in far southeast Oklahoma.

A pleasant and dry Wednesday with lows in the low 50s. Afternoon highs in the low 70s, mostly sunny skies and north winds 10-20 mph.

On Thursday and Friday, mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain showers. Lows from the upper 40s to the low 50s and then highs in the upper 60s. The severe risk is looking very low at this time.

Over next weekend, it doesn't look too bad. Morning temps around 50° with highs in the low to the mid 70s. Slim chance for a shower on Saturday with some sunbreaks and then partly cloudy and dry on your Sunday.

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