Sunny and seventies to start the week

TULSA, OKLA- — Another cool start this Monday morning with a pleasant rebound by the afternoon. Daytime highs warmer in the lower 70s under a mainly sunny sky.

Tonight, clear with increasing south winds. Overnight lows around 50 degrees.

Sunshine to start Tuesday with increasing clouds for the second half of the day. Highs topping out in the mid-70s with gusty south winds.

Chance for a few showers and storms during the evening. There's a marginal risk of a strong to severe storm developing mainly north of I-40 with winds and hail as the main concerns.

Back to dry conditions on Wednesday with highs near 80°.

Chance for more showers and storms on Thursday with highs still in the 70s.

Behind the front on Friday, it won't be too cold, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.

