Sunny And Quiet Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — A mild start this Wednesday morning with lows in the low 60s. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s and northeast winds 5-15 mph. A wonderful day for any outdoor activities before winds begin to increase.

A few isolated shower or storm tonight and overnight but most will remain dry. Morning lows in the upper 50s with highs in the mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies with south winds 15-30 mph for Thursday.

A warm start to Friday with lows near 70°. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Partly cloudy with south winds 10-25 mph. A few storms may move in during the evening hours. Marginally severe storms possible but most will remain dry.

Limited shower and storm chances for the weekend. Temperatures in the upper 80s with gusty south winds. As of now, severe threat looks to stay west of our viewing area.

Next week looks active as storm system moves in Monday and Tuesday. Increase in storms with temperatures remaining above average. More details on the timing and severe threat as we get closer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

