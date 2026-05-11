Sunny And Pleasant Monday

TULSA, Okla. — A cool and quiet start to the week with lows in the 40s. Afternoon conditions look great for any outdoor activities. Highs in the upper 70s with lots of sunshine and calm northeast winds.

Mostly sunny also on Tuesday with a chance for a few showers and storms by Tuesday night. Some could be strong to severe around the Oklahoma and Kansas line. Lows in the mid 50s with highs low 80s. Breezy south winds 10-20 mph.

Lows in the low 60s on Wednesday with low 80s for afternoon temps. Mostly sunny.

Partly cloudy on Thursday with lows around 60° and highs in the mid 80s.

Warmer Friday morning in the low 70s with highs close to 90°. Chance for a few showers and storms at night.

Additional scattered showers and storms over the weekend. Partly cloudy with lows around 70° with highs well into the 80s.

Have a great week ahead!

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