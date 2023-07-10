Sunny and nice start to the week

TULSA, Okla — We'll enjoy a nice start to the week! Temperatures continue to run below average for July standards with highs today forecast to hold in the upper 80s to near 90 with lots of sunshine. Today will be our "coolest" of the week with heat and humidity returning in the middle of the week.

Some of us will need an umbrella Tuesday morning as a few showers and storms will be possible. Southern and western parts of Green Country will have the highest chances with lowest chances northeast. We'll dry out tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

Summertime heat and humidity come back Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Expect highs in the mid 90s and heat index values well into triple digits. Heat Advisories will likely be needed! Our only hope to cool down will be chances for a few showers and storms Thursday and Friday.

We'll keep storm chances into the weekend with a drop in temps as well. Don't cancel any plans, but keep an eye to the sky both Saturday and Sunday.

