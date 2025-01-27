Sunny and Mild Monday

TULSA, Okla. — The sunshine returns today with afternoon highs near 50 degrees. Winds will be more calm and out the of west.

Overnight lows near 30° to start Tuesday morning with mostly sunny skies. Highs climb near 60°! Tuesday looks like the best day for any outdoor activities.

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a slight chance for rain showers. The best chance will be in the afternoon and evening hours. The morning will start out in the upper 30s with highs in the 50s.

Some heavy rains will move through on Thursday. Lows near 40° with highs in the 50s. 1-4 inches is currently in the forecast for eastern Oklahoma.

Any leftover rain showers will wrap up on Friday.

As of now, it does look dry and pleasant next weekend with highs in the 50s.

