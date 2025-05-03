Sunny and mild for the first weekend of May

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of sunshine is expected for the weekend, allowing for the perfect conditions to get outside and enjoy the weather! Morning temperatures start in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday, leading into the low 70s for afternoon highs.

Monday, some clouds start to roll back in, but it will still be a nice day. Enjoy it while you can because by Tuesday, the chances of rain and storms are back in Eastern Oklahoma.

Tuesday's rain/storms could lead to some locally heavy rain, but at this time the severe threat does not look high.

Minor rain chances stay in the forecast through the end of the week, but we'll be fine-tuning that as we get closer.

Enjoy this great weekend weather!

