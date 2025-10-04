Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunny And Hot Weekend Ahead

A weak cool front moves in Tuesday with temps in the low 80s
TULSA, Okla. — This weekend is looking toasty across the area! We will remain unseasonably warm with highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 80s under sunny skies. Winds will be on the rise with periodic gusts upward of 25 mph out of the south. Morning lows in the mid 60s.

Lows next week in the low to mid 60s. Highs on Monday in the upper 80s. Then low to mid 80s Tuesday through Friday. A weak cool front will move in Tuesday into Wednesday with maybe a few showers into the mix. Most are looking to stay dry with northeast winds.

Have a great and safe weekend!

