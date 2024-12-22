Sunny And Dry Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — After a cold morning, look for a mild and dry afternoon this Sunday. Highs in the mid 50s with breezy south winds and sunny skies.

Cloudy skies for Monday with temperatures in the low 40s by the morning. Afternoon highs remain in the 50s with some light drizzle through the afternoon. More widespread rain will move in overnight into Tuesday morning.

Christmas Eve morning looks wet and cloudy with rain moving out by the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 50s.

Christmas day will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Highs still in the mid 50s with northeast winds 5-15 mph.

Another storm system moves in Thursday with more showers and storms in the area.

Above normal temperatures continue through the weekend with highs near 60 degrees!

