Sunny and Cool Saturday

TULSA, OKLA — Cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine in the forecast today.

Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 70s.

Quiet this evening with a few clouds overnight. Lows in the mid-50s.

Highs likely to return to around 80 degrees on Sunday with the return of southerly winds.

We'll start very warm and windy next week with highs in the upper 80s on Monday. There will be an increased fire threat for Monday and possibly Tuesday!

Data is hinting we'll see a change in the pattern bringing a cool down and perhaps another rain chance to the region by mid to late week.

The best chance for showers and storms looks to arrive on Wednesday with more widely scattered chances Thursday morning.

As of now, we look to get a break in precipitation Thursday night for Trick or Treating with additional widely scattered showers possible on Friday.

Have a great weekend!

