Sunny and 70s for Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs around 70° and east winds 10-15 mph.

Highs near 80° on Monday with mostly sunny skies.

Mainly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. An increasing chance of showers and storms Tuesday night/overnight/into Wednesday. Some of this activity could be strong to severe.

Behind a cold front, highs in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another chance for rain on Friday with highs down to the 50s.

