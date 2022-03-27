Watch
Sunny and 70s for Sunday

Severe Weather Possible Early to Mid-Week Next Week
Posted at 10:31 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 23:31:38-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs around 70° and east winds 10-15 mph.

Highs near 80° on Monday with mostly sunny skies.

Mainly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. An increasing chance of showers and storms Tuesday night/overnight/into Wednesday. Some of this activity could be strong to severe.

Behind a cold front, highs in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another chance for rain on Friday with highs down to the 50s.

