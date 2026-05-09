Sunny Afternoon, Stormy Evening Possible

TULSA, OKLA — Saturday looks pleasant overall, with mostly sunny skies and light southeast winds. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and mid-80s.

Thunderstorm chances increase again late tonight and continue into Sunday.

Storms are expected to form west of the area Saturday afternoon and move east into eastern Oklahoma overnight. The strongest storms are expected to stay west of the region, but some strong storms could still move through eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas overnight. The main concerns will be damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rainfall.

Another weather system and cold front will move through Sunday morning, likely bringing more thunderstorms to northeastern Oklahoma before spreading southeast through the day. A few storms could become strong to severe, especially across southeast Oklahoma later Sunday where warmer, more unstable air may develop.

The cold front will move south of the area Sunday night into Monday, bringing drier and milder weather. Most of next week looks fairly quiet, with temperatures staying near or slightly above normal for mid-May.

A weak front may bring a small chance of showers or thunderstorms Tuesday into Tuesday night, but rain chances remain low overall.

By the end of next week and into next weekend, weather patterns may become more active again, with increasing chances for storms more typical of late May.

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