Summer Sizzle Over the Weekend

***HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON UNTIL 8 PM***

The summer heat and humidity will continue over the weekend. Look for highs this afternoon in the upper 90s with a Heat Advisory from Noon to 8 this evening.

We'll keep an isolated shower chance in for today with a sun/cloud mix and breezy southerly winds.

Partly cloudy this evening with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

Highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 90s with additional heat headlines possible. There's a better chance for widely scattered showers and storms late Sunday into Monday with some heavy rainfall possible near the OK/KS line.

This approaching frontal boundary will bring additional rain/storm chances and relatively cooler temperatures to start the work week. Highs for both Monday and Tuesday in the low to mid-90s with feels like temps remaining below the triple digit threshold.

Temperatures will climb towards the latter part of the week to seasonably hot levels.

Stay safe and hydrated this weekend!

