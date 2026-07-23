Summer Heat Starts To Build Back In

TULSA, OKLA — Seasonable summer heat will stick around today. Temps will stay close to average in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices will be running in the mid to upper 90s. Isolated showers are possible, especially in the northern counties. Tonight we will cool down into the upper 70s.

Tomorrow will see temps rise just a bit into the mid 90s pushing heat indices closer or just above 100°. Isolated showers will be possible once again.

Heat will start to build back in by weekend with triple digits expected by the end of the weekend. Some isolated showers will be possible and will help supply moisture for high dew points. Dew points will push heat indices into dangerous territory.

The pattern of hot temperatures will continue into next week with more triple digit days expected.

Even with this brief midweek break, don’t let your guard down. Limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, stay hydrated, and never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle. Older adults, young children, and anyone working outside will be especially vulnerable as dangerous heat returns.

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