Summer Heat Returns

TULSA, Okla. — Hot and humid conditions have returned with daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon. Maximum heat index values likely to top out around 105° for both days.

A system passing to our north will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms early tomorrow morning with an isolated severe storm or two possible.

More widespread 105°+ heat index values more likely Monday through Wednesday. ***One big difference from this round of heat as compared to the last one is that southerly winds will be quite breezy this time around, thus WBGT (or WetBulb Globe Temperature) values will remain lower than they were then, keeping the heat stress lower.***

Shower and thunderstorm chances look to return Wednesday and continuing through the end of the work week as a frontal boundary approaches from the north.

This front will eventually push through the area, but it may take it until Friday night to have any real effect on temperatures.

