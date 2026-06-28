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Summer Heat Is Here

Plenty of sunshine and heat today with heat indices around 105
Heat advisories in place till 8 pm
Summer Heat Arrives
Posted

***HEAT ADVISORIES ARE IN PLACE UNTIL 8 PM***

TULSA, OKLA. — Highs in the 90s, with mid to upper 90s coming mid to late week and over the holiday weekend. Heat indices today will be around 105°. Heat advisories are in place until 8pm today so take your heat related precautions. Breezy south winds 10-20 mph.

Heat will continue for the rest of the week with more heat advisories expected.
In terms for a chance of showers and storms, that could happen on Thursday and also over the holiday weekend.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

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