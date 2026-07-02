Summer Heat in Full Effect

TULSA, OKLA. - Temperatures will get into the low to mid 90s across the area. Heat indices will be running close to 100° for much of the area. Isolated showers are possible mainly east of Highway 69. Some of these showers could have brief downpours but won't cool down areas to much.

Tonight we will cool down into the upper 70s.

Friday will be a similar pattern as today with temps in the low to mid 90s and isolated showers possible again.

July Fourth Weekend will be the hottest weekend so far with temps in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will be running around 105°. Make sure to take your heat related precautions as you celebrate July Fourth.

Showers will become more widespread for Sunday going into Monday. While these storms aren't expected to be severe, there could be some heavy downpours and gusty winds with these storms. Rain chances will linger into the middle of next week.

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