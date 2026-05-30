Summer Feel This Weekend

A stray shower to start the morning mainly in the northern counties. Clouds will clear out of the way and sunshine will dominate the late morning and into the early afternoon.

Saturday afternoon will be muggy and hot. Temps will get on either side of 90 degrees and will be beautiful afternoon to be outside. Sunday will be drier with temps getting into the low 90s around the area with it once again very muggy outside.

Thunderstorms may also develop farther west Saturday afternoon before moving eastward toward Green Country. If these storms hold together as they approach eastern Oklahoma Saturday evening, they could bring large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall.

While isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out Sunday into Monday, most areas will stay dry heading into early next week. However, chances for showers and storms will return by Tuesday and a more active weather pattern will cool us down back to our averages with chances for showers and storms the rest of the week.

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