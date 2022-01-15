Strong Winds & Some Snow for Saturday

TULSA, OKLA- — **WINTER WEATHER AND HIGH WIND ADVISORY for parts of Green Country today**

Windy and mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Accumulating snow will be possible, especially in the higher terrain areas.

Daytime highs right at or slightly below freezing.

Travel impacts are likely today, so please take it easy if you're having to get out and about today.

In addition to some snow, strong northerly winds will be with us throughout the day with periodic gusts upward of 45 mph.

Tonight, breezy and mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Tomorrow, mainly sunny and not as chilly with daytime highs close to seasonal averages in the 40s.

A warming trend is expected for the first part of the next week before another strong cold front makes its way into our area.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --