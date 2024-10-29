Strong Winds Continue

TULSA, Okla. — A warm and gusty start to the day with highs this afternoon in the low 80s. Looks for gusts between 30-45 mph so fire weather will be a concern today.

Another warm start Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s then upper 70s as highs. Gusty winds will continue throughout the day as a cold front moves in. Look for mostly dry conditions in the morning with rain chances increasing by the afternoon. Widely scattered storms by the evening which some could be strong to severe with damaging gusty winds and large hail the primary concerns. A few isolated tornadoes are also possible. This is Oklahoma's 2nd severe season, so we have to be prepared.

Behind the front, weather looks calm for Thursday with north winds 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs in the mid 60s with mostly clear skies. Perfect weather for any trick-or-treating.

Waking up Friday morning, chilly in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies and highs near 70°.

Showers and storms look to continue this weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

