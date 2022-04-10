Strong to Severe Storms Tonight

TULSA, Okla. — **A Wind Advisory is in effect until 5 PM for all of Green Country**

Partly cloudy and windy today with highs in the low 80s. South winds between 20-25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. A front moving into the area tonight could ignite some strong to severe storms.

Behind the front on Monday, highs drop to around 70° with maybe some rain showers in the morning. Most of the showers and storms will push towards the southeast. The breezes will stick around.

More chances of strong to severe storms Tuesday into Wednesday. The high on Tuesday reaching the low 80s and then low 70s behind another front on Wednesday. Very windy conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mostly sunny on Thursday behind the system and upper 60s.

Chance for more rain showers Friday into Saturday. Highs in the 70s on Friday and then 60s on Saturday.

At this time, Easter Sunday could feature some showers with cooler highs in the 50s.

