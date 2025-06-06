Strong To Severe Storms This Morning

***SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 8 AM***

***FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 1 PM SATURDAY***

Showers and storms continue this morning across Green Country. Strong to severe storms possible with all severe threats possible. This includes damaging winds, large hail and a spin-up tornado possible. Flooding is also a concern as these storms continue to move southeast.

A stormy start to Friday before we get a break by the afternoon. We should see some peaks of sun with highs in the low 80s.

Storms return late Friday into early hours Saturday, some could be strong to severe.

More widespread showers and storms Saturday morning, some could be strong to severe. We will eventually get a break for the afternoon/evening. Afternoon highs in the low 80s. A few more scattered storms Saturday night into Sunday.

Most of Sunday looks dry with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s with isolated to scattered storms late Sunday into Monday morning.

Scattered storms Monday morning before we dry off the rest of the day. Calm north winds, partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

As of now, most of next week looks dry with a few more storms by the end of the week.

