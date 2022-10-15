Strong to Severe Storms this Evening

TULSA, Okla. — A pleasant day overall staying mainly dry with plenty of sunshine. Calm winds and highs in the mid to upper 80s and closer to 90° south. By later this afternoon (6PM) we start to see a few isolated storms developing, these will then become more scattered with a few being strong to severe. Main threats will be damaging winds of 70 mph and large hail. Tornado threat is very low but not zero. Rain chances will linger on into the early hours on Sunday before drying out.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon, much cooler in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

The chilliest air of the season arrives early to mid next week. Lows are expected to be in the 30s with perhaps some of us seeing our first freeze next Tuesday and/or Wednesday morning. Tuesday afternoon temps may not make it to 60°. All indications are we'll warm back up by next weekend.

