Strong to Severe Storms Possible Today

TULSA, Okla. — Mostly cloudy for Sunday with temperatures this afternoon near 80 degrees. Southeast winds 10-20 mph but gusts up to 30 mph. We are monitoring a chance for showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Highest chance looks to be northwest. There is still uncertainty on storm development today but IF storms develop, all modes of severe weather possible.

A warm start Monday morning with temperatures near 70° with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s with southwest winds 15-25 mph. A few showers and storms for our eastern counties in the afternoon but most will remain dry. These might be strong to severe.

Behind the cool front for Tuesday, lows in the low 50s with highs in the mid 70s. A lot of clouds with some sunbreaks. Another chance for showers and t-storms mainly for our southeastern counties. Northeast winds 10-15 mph.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with lows in the low 50s with highs in the low 70s. Northeast 10-15 mph.

On Thursday and Friday, mostly cloudy skies with a chance for some showers. Lows in the low 50s with highs in the low 70s on Thursday with mid 60s on Friday.

As of now, this weekend is looking quiet with lots of sunshine and highs near 70°.

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