Strong Storms Increase This Afternoon

Thunderstorm chances continue through Tuesday
Posted at 6:43 AM, Jun 03, 2024
TULSA, Okla. — Scattered showers and storms this morning across Green Country. Heavy rain, some hail and gusty winds possible. A complex will be moving in by midday which will increase our severe threat. Damaging winds will be the primary threat. We will also be watching for localized flooding as some of these storms will bring heavy rain. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and breezy south winds.

Scattered storms possible overnight but most of Tuesday looks dry. The risk for storms goes up Tuesday night as a front moves in. Afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Lots of sunshine for Wednesday with highs climbing in the upper 80s. Most of the day looks dry.

Low chance for showers and storms for Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

We will keep storms chances for this weekend with highs in the mid 80s.

