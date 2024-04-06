Strong and gusty winds for Saturday

*** WIND ADVISORY for Saturday 9am to 9pm ***

Strong south winds of 20-30 mph with periodic gusts of 40 to 45 mph are expected today. Temperatures will climb into the mid/upper 70s in the afternoon!

We're also tracking a chance for showers and storms this evening. A few storms might be strong to marginally severe with a wind and hail threat, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Bright and breezy for Sunday with highs returning to the mid 70s.

We are keeping a close watch on the cloud coverage for the Total Solar Eclipse happening this Monday! Even though we may have some high level cirrus clouds, we may have enough breaks in those clouds to view the sun as well! We'll continue to monitor the trends as we go into Monday.

