Stretch of 90s continues for work week

TULSA, OKLA- — It'll be another hot one with highs returning to the mid and lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

Winds will also increase out of the south by late morning and continue to be gusty for the remainder of the day.

Even though temps may come down slightly Tuesday through Thursday, the stretch of 90-degree weather will likely continue through the week with slim chances for showers.

More clouds on Thursday for the first day of Summer.

Back to mainly sunny on Friday. Highs in the low to the mid-90s through next weekend.

Isolated showers and storms look possible on Sunday, but still several days out so stay tuned for the latest updates!

