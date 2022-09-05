Stray Pop-up Storm Possible Today

TULSA, Okla — A slow moving mid/upper level low will gradually move out over the next couple of days. A few stray showers or isolated storms can't be ruled out today south of I-44, but most of us will stay dry. Keep your Labor Day outdoor plans and just keep an eye to the sky. Highs today will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 with a mix of sun and clouds.

We'll keep an isolated storm in the forecast over southeast parts of the forecast area through midweek. Highs will get a little warmer...into the low 90s tomorrow and Wednesday. Lows will be comfortable with mid/upper 60s expected.

No major systems are on the way for the next several days. A weak cold front looks to approach Saturday night, and that may knock high temps back into the 80s on Sunday. With very little moisture to work with, rain chances look slim at best.

