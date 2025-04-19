Stormy weekend expected, strong to severe storms possible

***FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT 7 PM TONIGHT THROUGH 7 PM SUNDAY***

Multiple rounds of showers and storms are possible on Saturday through the day, evening, and into Easter Sunday as well. The severe threat Saturday will be dependent on where a front lines up, but most likely the highest chance for severe storms would be south/southeast of I-44.

For Easter Sunday, as another system moves through, we could see more strong to severe stroms. Most of that should push to the east by afternoon, allowing us to dry out going into Sunday evening and Monday.

Yards and lawns look very wet for any weekend egg hunts. Rain totals from Friday night into Sunday morning could be 2"-6" range with locally higher amounts up to 8" possible in the forecast area. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of our coverage region.

As of now, we look dry for Monday with more storm chances returning by the middle of next week as an active pattern develops over the area again. Too early to know specific details regarding severe weather, but we'll likely have at least some potential.

