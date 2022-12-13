Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Stormy start to Tuesday; Sunshine to finish

Today will be the warmest of the week with chillier air arriving tomorrow
Posted at 4:12 AM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 05:12:01-05

TULSA, Okla — Showers and thunderstorms will be likely to start your Tuesday. The overall severe weather potential is looking fairly low, but can't rule out a marginally strong to severe storm for wind and hail. The risk is slightly higher south of I-40. Storms will exit eastern Oklahoma around midday and we will be left with a very nice Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s! A beautiful finish!

End the mild afternoon as a cold front will brings some winter chill back to Green Country tomorrow and the rest of the week. Lows will fall into the 20s by the end of the week with highs staying in the low/mid 40s Wednesday through Sunday. Time to dust off the heavy coats again!

Data remains consistent bringing even colder air to Green Country next week. The timing, just how cold the air will be, and whether or not we get any wintry precipitation are still in question, but definitely something we'll be watching the week before Christmas.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018