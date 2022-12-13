Stormy start to Tuesday; Sunshine to finish

TULSA, Okla — Showers and thunderstorms will be likely to start your Tuesday. The overall severe weather potential is looking fairly low, but can't rule out a marginally strong to severe storm for wind and hail. The risk is slightly higher south of I-40. Storms will exit eastern Oklahoma around midday and we will be left with a very nice Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s! A beautiful finish!

End the mild afternoon as a cold front will brings some winter chill back to Green Country tomorrow and the rest of the week. Lows will fall into the 20s by the end of the week with highs staying in the low/mid 40s Wednesday through Sunday. Time to dust off the heavy coats again!

Data remains consistent bringing even colder air to Green Country next week. The timing, just how cold the air will be, and whether or not we get any wintry precipitation are still in question, but definitely something we'll be watching the week before Christmas.

