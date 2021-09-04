Stormy Start to Labor Day Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — A cold front will push into the area today, triggering showers and thunderstorms late this morning, with greater chances and coverage expected this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall and strong winds will be possible.

Ahead of this system, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s south and mid to lower 90s north.

A few showers and storms will linger into Sunday morning, followed by a gradual clearing during the afternoon.

Daytime highs noticeably cooler in the mid to lower 80s!

Dry, sunny and seasonal Labor Day with afternoon highs around 90 degrees.

We'll see another cold front move through Tuesday night into Wednesday. This front will lower temperatures a little, but more importantly, it will knock down the dew points.

The heat likely to return by the end of the week.

