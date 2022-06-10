Stormy Start, Sunny Finish

TULSA, Okla —

*SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 8am

*FLOOD WATCH until 10am

Showers and storms are affecting us to start Friday, but they will be moving out quick. Tulsa should start drying out by 9am, and those of you in SE Oklahoma should see the rain end by 11am. Strongest storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, and flooding.

For this afternoon, skies will clear and temps will warm up with most of us reaching the mid/upper 80s this afternoon. Outdoor plans will be a go!

Be ready for the hottest weather we've had so far to arrive this weekend! Tomorrow temps will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s with mid 90s likely on Sunday. Heat index values will likely reach the triple digits.

The summertime heat and humidity will stay with us through next week.

