Stormy Pattern Ahead

TULSA, OKLA — Wednesday Morning

A cold front will gradually move into the region overnight, bringing scattered showers along and behind the boundary.

Toward sunrise Wednesday, thunderstorm activity is expected to increase. There will be enough instability in the atmosphere for a few storms to produce small hail, especially across northeast Oklahoma. While widespread severe weather is not expected early on, a few storms could briefly approach severe limits.

Wednesday: Periods of Rain and Thunderstorms

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the day Wednesday, gradually shifting southeast as the front moves through the area.

Most locations are expected to see measurable rainfall, with totals generally ranging from a quarter inch to around one inch. Some spots could receive locally higher amounts.

The best chances for heavier rain appear to be across east-central Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas.

Temperatures will vary depending on where the front settles:



Behind the front: Highs mainly in the 50s to low 60s

Southeast of the front: Highs could reach the upper 60s to mid 70s

Thursday: Warmer and More Humid

A few showers may linger early Thursday morning before ending.

By afternoon, the front will lift back north as a warm front, allowing warmer and more humid air to return to the region. Temperatures will rebound into the 70s, with humidity increasing as dew points climb into the 60s by evening.

Thursday Night Into Friday: Severe Storm Potential

Another weather disturbance may trigger showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday morning. How long those storms linger will play a key role in what happens Friday.

For several days, Friday has been highlighted as a potential severe weather day due to:



High atmospheric moisture

Increasing instability

A strong upper-level disturbance

Favorable wind shear for organized storms

If storms develop Friday afternoon or evening, severe weather could occur, possibly including:



Large hail

Damaging winds

Heavy rainfall

Forecasters will continue monitoring how earlier storms may affect the environment for Friday.

Saturday: Another Front Arrives

A second cold front is expected to move through the region Saturday, keeping rain and storm chances in the forecast.

With several rounds of rainfall expected through the week, localized minor flooding could become possible, though widespread flooding is not currently anticipated.

Sunday Into Early Next Week

Behind Saturday’s front, drier weather returns Sunday into early next week.

Temperatures will warm quickly again, with highs climbing back into the 70s and even low 80s. The recent rainfall should also help reduce wildfire concerns for a few days.

Bottom Line:

Expect several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Saturday, with Friday being the day to watch for stronger storms. Conditions improve by Sunday with warmer and drier weather returning.

