Stormy And Cooler Into The Weekend

A front continues to slowly drop south across Oklahoma. As a result, we are reaping the benefits of rain and cooler temperatures.

Scattered storms are likely Friday morning, with chances becoming lower this afternoon. Substantial cloud cover will keep temperatures in check...holding in the mid 80s this afternoon!

Like today, our highest chances for storms this weekend will be in the morning hours both Saturday and Sunday, with isolated storm chances each afternoon. Highs stay in the 80s Saturday, but may inch back up close to 90 Sunday.

The heat will build back next week with highs near 100 again in the middle of the week. Have a great weekend, and enjoy the rain and cooler temps!

