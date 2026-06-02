Storms Today, Cooler Weather Wednesday

TULSA, OKLA — A line of thunderstorms moving across NE Oklahoma early this morning is expected to weaken as it drops south and east. Some storms could still produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and occasional lightning during the morning commute.

Temperatures will depend on how long the rain lingers. Areas that see more sunshine later in the day could warm up quickly despite the morning storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with feels like temps maxing out in the mid-90s this afternoon.

By this evening, high pressure begins to build in bringing a welcome break from the active weather pattern, with Wednesday expected to be cooler, drier, and more comfortable.

Highs tomorrow in the low to mid-80s.

The quiet weather will be short-lived. Southerly winds will return by Thursday, bringing increasing moisture back into the region. As a result, shower and thunderstorm chances will increase late Thursday and become more widespread on Friday.

An unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue through the weekend and into early next week. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible as a slow-moving storm system develops across the southern Plains. With abundant moisture in place, some locations could see periods of heavy rainfall and localized flooding concerns.

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